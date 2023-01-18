Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

American International Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

