Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 104,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,536,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,087 shares of company stock worth $1,927,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

