AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

AZO stock opened at $2,355.88 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,452.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

