Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

