Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DKS opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

