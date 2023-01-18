Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 316,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

