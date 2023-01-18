TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.82

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.82 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 124.68 ($1.52). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.54), with a volume of 22,770 shares.

TClarke Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £55.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About TClarke



TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

