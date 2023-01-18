Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

