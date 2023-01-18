Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

