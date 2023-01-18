Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,586,878 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.93 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

