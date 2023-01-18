Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as low as $0.75. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 100 shares.
Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.
About Spanish Broadcasting System
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.
