Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.13

Shares of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.13 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 40.11 ($0.49). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 312,991 shares changing hands.

Eckoh Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £127.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.14.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

