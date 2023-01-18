Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.72

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.72 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 88.55 ($1.08). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 88.71 ($1.08), with a volume of 367 shares.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.69. The firm has a market cap of £157.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Articles

