James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,241.22

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,241.22 ($15.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,240 ($15.13). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,275 ($15.56), with a volume of 6,359 shares.

James Latham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.43. The stock has a market cap of £254.38 million and a P/E ratio of 671.05.

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

