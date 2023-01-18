Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 68,400 shares traded.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

