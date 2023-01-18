Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 318,800 shares trading hands.

Tauriga Sciences Stock Performance

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

