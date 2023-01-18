Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.90. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 136,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

