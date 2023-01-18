Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.58. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

