Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.40. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 11,200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

