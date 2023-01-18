Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 182,600 shares traded.
Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.