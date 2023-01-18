Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.12

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and traded as high as $24.25. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1,093 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company,which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

