Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.35

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and traded as high as $90.17. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 1,702,203 shares.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

