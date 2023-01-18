Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.49. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 9,902 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 125.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

