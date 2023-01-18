Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.49. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 9,902 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. KeyCorp cut Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 125.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
