Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.55. Origin Materials shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 34,267 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Origin Materials news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,532.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $43,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Origin Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $63,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Stories

