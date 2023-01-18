Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $6.96. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 3,306 shares traded.

Virtus Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Total Return Fund

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

