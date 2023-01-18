AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.72

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$8.40. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 12,464 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.64.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.87 million. Equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388. In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

