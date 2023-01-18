AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.72

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$8.40. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 12,464 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.
In other AirBoss of America news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388. In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
