Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Revolutions Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Revolutions Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Revolutions Medical Stock Performance
Revolutions Medical Company Profile
Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolutions Medical (RMCP)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolutions Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolutions Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.