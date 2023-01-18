Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Revolutions Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Revolutions Medical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Revolutions Medical Stock Performance

Revolutions Medical Company Profile

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases.

