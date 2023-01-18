ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 17,500 shares changing hands.
ImageWare Systems, Inc operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups.
