Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.86

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.86 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.13). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.16), with a volume of 999,778 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £179.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.97.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.