Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $515.54

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.54 ($6.29) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.10). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.22), with a volume of 23,175 shares traded.

Robert Walters Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £369.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 537.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Walters news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £42,400 ($51,738.87).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

