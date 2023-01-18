Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.28

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.28 and traded as low as C$21.60. Canfor shares last traded at C$21.68, with a volume of 78,996 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFP. CIBC cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.