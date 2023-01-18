Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.74

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.74 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 257.50 ($3.14). Volex shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 423,058 shares.

Volex Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.81. The stock has a market cap of £408.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,835.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Volex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Volex’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

