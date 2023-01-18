Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of HFIAF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

