Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.5 days.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Shares of HFIAF opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
Hafnia Company Profile
