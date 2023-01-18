Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lizhi Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.46.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter.
About Lizhi
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
