Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

CHRA opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2,164.65% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Charah Solutions

CHRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,322.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 61,975 shares of company stock worth $481,658 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

