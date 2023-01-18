Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Down 65.0% in December

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 742,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHL opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.60 million, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

