Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 190.1% in December

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

