Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 190.1% in December

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 190.1% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.14.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
