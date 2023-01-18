IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Short Interest Update

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,900 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the December 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IsoPlexis from $5.00 to $1.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 61.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 190,652 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 8.70. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.23.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 517.60% and a negative return on equity of 89.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

