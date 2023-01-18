FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Down 21.0 %
FOXWW stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (FOXWW)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.