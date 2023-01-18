Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 726.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter worth about $189,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of ROCL stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

