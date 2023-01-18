First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 174,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $5.61. Research analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

