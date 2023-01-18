CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 64.1% in December

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 49.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 311,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,094,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 197,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 166.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

