Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Declines By 65.1%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of FTEV opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 53,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,552,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 734,578 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 2,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.