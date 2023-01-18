Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 190.9% in December

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DLTNF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
