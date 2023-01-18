Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 58.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

