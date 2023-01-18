Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Down 64.0% in December

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Black Mountain Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,720,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 770,411 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BMAC stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

