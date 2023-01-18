Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Decreases By 58.6%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $27.17.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (TEZNY)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.