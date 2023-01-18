Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Decreases By 58.6%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.21) to €7.45 ($8.10) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($7.17) to €6.70 ($7.28) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

