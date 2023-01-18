Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

