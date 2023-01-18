Cwm LLC Acquires 3,111 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3,456.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 893,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 72,009 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

