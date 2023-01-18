CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CGI Price Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.